Kompositören Bent Fabricius-Bjerre död

Bästa dramaserie: "Better call Saul", "The crown", The handmaid's tale", "Killing Eve", "The mandalorian", "Ozark", "Stranger things", "Succession".
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show"),Olivia Colman ("The crown"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Zendaya ("Euphoria").
Bästa manliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K Brown ("This Is Us"), Steve Carell ("The Morning Show"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Billy Porter ("Pose"), Jeremy Strong ("Succession").
Bästa komediserie: "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Dead to me", "The good place", "Insecure", "The Kominsky method", "The marvelous mrs Maisel", "Schitt’s creek", "What we do in the shadows".
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i komediserie: Christina Applegate ("Dead to me", Rachel Brosnahan ("The marvelous mrs Maisel"), Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me"), Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt’s creek"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish").
Bästa manliga huvudroll i komediserie: Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish), Don Cheadle ("Black monday", Ted Danson ("The good place"), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky method”), Eugene Levy ("Schitt's creek"), Ramy Youssef ("Ramy").
Bästa miniserie: "Little fires everywhere", "Mrs America", "Unbelivable", "Unorthodox", "Watchmen".
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i miniserie: Cate Blanchett ("Mrs America"), Shira Haas ("Unorthodox"), Regina King ("Watchmen"), Octavia Spencer ("Self made"), Kerry Washington ("Little fires everywhere").
Bästa manliga huvudroll i miniserie: Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen"), Hugh Jackman ("Bad education"), Paul Mescal ("Normal People"), Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood"), Mark Ruffalo ("I know this much is true").
