Kompositören Bent Fabricius-Bjerre död

Bent Fabricius-Bjerre fotograferad 2004.
Bent Fabricius-Bjerre fotograferad 2004.
Foto: Scanpix
TT

Den danske kompositören Bent Fabricius-Bjerre har avlidit efter en kort tids sjukdom, 95 år gammal. Det uppger familjen för den danska nyhetsbyrån Ritzau.

Fabricius-Bjerre är bland annat känd för att ha gjort musiken till filmer och tv-serier som "Olsen banden" och "Matador".

1962 vann han en Grammy för singeln "Alley cat", som gjorde succé i USA.

"Watchmen" favoriter inför Emmygala

'Watchmen'-skådespelaren Regina King och seriens skapare Damon Lindelof kan se fram emot årets Emmygala – miniserien har flest nomineringar, 26 stycken. Arkivbild.
"Watchmen"-skådespelaren Regina King och seriens skapare Damon Lindelof kan se fram emot årets Emmygala – miniserien har flest nomineringar, 26 stycken. Arkivbild.
Foto: Mark Von Holden/AP/TT
TT

HBO:s miniserie "Watchmen" kammar hem 26 nomineringar inför årets Emmygala. Serien kan bland annat vinna pris som bästa miniserie och huvudrollsinnehavarna Regina King och Jeremy Irons har båda chans på en statyett.

"The marvelous mrs Maisel" är den komediserie med flest nomineringar, 20 stycken. Bland annat kan Rachel Brosnahan på nytt prisas för huvudrollen som Miriam "Midge" Maisel – en roll som gav skådespelaren en Emmy 2018.

Bland dramaserierna sticker "Ozark" och "Succession" ut, som båda skrapar ihop 18 nomineringar.

Trots rådande pandemi ska Emmygalan hållas den 20 september. Men hur galan, som i år leds av Jimmy Kimmel, ska utformas återstår att se.

Rättad: I en tidigare version förekom en felaktighet om vilka som arrangerar galan.

FAKTA

Emmynomineringar i urval

Bästa dramaserie: "Better call Saul", "The crown", The handmaid's tale", "Killing Eve", "The mandalorian", "Ozark", "Stranger things", "Succession".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show"),Olivia Colman ("The crown"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Zendaya ("Euphoria").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i dramaserie: Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K Brown ("This Is Us"), Steve Carell ("The Morning Show"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Billy Porter ("Pose"), Jeremy Strong ("Succession").

Bästa komediserie: "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Dead to me", "The good place", "Insecure", "The Kominsky method", "The marvelous mrs Maisel", "Schitt’s creek", "What we do in the shadows".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i komediserie: Christina Applegate ("Dead to me", Rachel Brosnahan ("The marvelous mrs Maisel"), Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me"), Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt’s creek"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i komediserie: Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish), Don Cheadle ("Black monday", Ted Danson ("The good place"), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky method”), Eugene Levy ("Schitt's creek"), Ramy Youssef ("Ramy").

Bästa miniserie: "Little fires everywhere", "Mrs America", "Unbelivable", "Unorthodox", "Watchmen".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i miniserie: Cate Blanchett ("Mrs America"), Shira Haas ("Unorthodox"), Regina King ("Watchmen"), Octavia Spencer ("Self made"), Kerry Washington ("Little fires everywhere").

Bästa manliga huvudroll i miniserie: Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen"), Hugh Jackman ("Bad education"), Paul Mescal ("Normal People"), Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood"), Mark Ruffalo ("I know this much is true").

Källa: Variety.

Anna von Hausswolff släpper nytt album i höst

Anna von Hausswolff släpper sitt nya album 'All thoughts fly' den 25 september. Pressbild.
Anna von Hausswolff släpper sitt nya album "All thoughts fly" den 25 september. Pressbild.
Foto: Gianluca Grasselli
TT

Anna von Hausswolff släpper den 25 september sitt nya album "All thoughts fly", som har spelats in med orgel som enda instrument.

Musiken är inspirerad av parken Sacro bosco – den mest kända av de manieristiska trädgårdarna i Italien, anlagd på 1500-talet.

"Personerna som byggde denna park lät verkligen sina sinnen och fantasi att flöda fritt. 'All thoughts fly' är en hyllning till denna skapelse, och ett försök att frambringa atmosfären och känslorna som denna plats väcker inom mig", säger Anna von Hausswolff i ett pressmeddelande.

Albumets första, och redan släppta, singel heter just "Sacro bosco".

Den svenska sångerskan, pianisten och låtskrivaren har tidigare gett ut fyra album, varav det senaste "Dead magic" kom 2018.

Teater om vikten av godhet

Parwin Hoseinia, Julian Vigil, Klas Lagerlund och Nina Rashid.
Foto: Ralph Bretzer
Teater Varför gör vi egentligen goda, oegennyttiga saker mot varandra? Den frågan står i centrum för Unga Klaras föreställning Ögonblicket som just nu gästar Malmö.

Ralph Bretzer

ralph.bretzer@skd.se
I idrottshallen på Apelgårdsskolan är bord och stolar utställda för besöket från Unga Klara, nationell scen för barn- och ungdomsteater. Dussinet barn och en dryg handfull vuxna är samlade för att ta del av föreställningen Ögonblicket som innan allt stängdes ned på grund av coronapandemin i våras spelades i klassrum i Stockholmsområdet. Egentligen skulle den ha spelats som en del av Malmö stads sommarscen men av det blev som bekant inget. Istället spelas den nu på tre skolor i Rosengård, Hermodsdal och Lindängen innan den läggs i malpåse till nästa år när den ska ut på turné och då sannolikt komma tillbaka till Skåne.

Det är ett kollage av berättelser som de fyra aktörerna framför. Berättelserna hålls löst samman av historien om Maria Laguna. Men mest hålls den samman av skådespelarnas energi och kontakt sinsemellan och mellan sig själva och den unga publiken.

Träden i van Goghs sista målning hittade

Självporträtt av Vincent van Gogh. Bilden är från en utställning i Nederländerna i januari i år. Arkivbild.
Självporträtt av Vincent van Gogh. Bilden är från en utställning i Nederländerna i januari i år. Arkivbild.
Foto: Peter Dejong/AP/TT
TT

Den exakta platsen för den naturscen som Vincent van Gogh gestaltar i vad som tros vara konstnärens sista målning har hittats – med hjälp av ett vykort, skriver The Guardian.

Van Gogh tros ha målat "Trädrötter" bara timmar före sin död. Målningen föreställer träd och trädrötter i en dalsluttning nära den franska orten Auvers-sur-Oise, strax utanför Paris.

Artisternas krav: Sluta kidnappa vår musik

Mick Jagger och Keith Richards i Rolling Stones samt flera andra band och artister kräver att USA:s politiker måste fråga om lov innan de spelar deras musik på valmöten. Arkivbild.
Mick Jagger och Keith Richards i Rolling Stones samt flera andra band och artister kräver att USA:s politiker måste fråga om lov innan de spelar deras musik på valmöten. Arkivbild.
Foto: Chris Pizzello
TT

Rolling Stones, Green Day, Blondie, Pearl Jam och flera andra band och artister har fått nog av att deras musik utan deras medgivande spelas på valmöten i USA inför höstens stundande presidentval.

rapporterar om ett öppet brev i vilket Mick Jagger, Keith Richards och många andra rock- och popstjärnor nu kräver att USA:s politiker, oavsett parti, först måste be om tillåtelse innan deras musik spelas på valmöten och andra politiska evenemang. Brevskrivarna kräver att företrädare för republikanerna och demokraterna svarar senast den 10 augusti, och då med en plan för hur de ska kunna åstadkomma förändringarna.

Glädjebeskedet: Sofias tv-gympa fortsätter

Den nya säsongen drar i gång i slutet av augusti. Arkivbild.
Den nya säsongen drar i gång i slutet av augusti. Arkivbild.
Foto: Håkan Lyktberg /SVT
TT

Sofia Åhmans gympapass blev en succé i tv-tablån under våren och följdes av en sommarsäsong. Men i fredags sändes det sista avsnittet på SVT.

Tittarnas besvikna reaktioner lät inte vänta på sig – det var många som i måndags saknade gympapasset.

Greta Thunberg-film premiärvisas i Venedig

Filmaren Nathan Grossman har följt Greta Thunberg sedan augusti 2018. 'Greta' visas Venedigs filmfestival i september. Arkivbild.
Filmaren Nathan Grossman har följt Greta Thunberg sedan augusti 2018. "Greta" visas Venedigs filmfestival i september. Arkivbild.
Foto: Matt Dunham/AP/TT
TT

Nu släpps listan med vilka filmer som har tagits ut till filmfestivalen i Venedig och med på den finns den svenska dokumentärfilmen "Greta".

Filmens regissör Nathan Grossman har följt klimataktivisten Greta Thunberg sedan den första dagen hon strejkade utanför riksdagshuset i augusti 2018 och filmen får biopremiär under året.

Slowgold till Örebrofestivalen Live at Heart

Amanda 'Slowgold' Werne är en av flera artister som kommer att gästa årets digitala upplaga av Örebroefestivalen Live at Heart. Arkivbild.
Amanda "Slowgold" Werne är en av flera artister som kommer att gästa årets digitala upplaga av Örebroefestivalen Live at Heart. Arkivbild.
Foto: Hossein Salmanzadeh/TT
TT

I tio år har festivalen Live at Heart i Örebro fört samman framtidens artister med den övriga musikbranschen – och det kommer den att göra även i år.

Festivalen genomförs i september i ett mindre och digitalt format och nu är de första artisterna klara för festivalens så kallade "diaserter". En diasert är en kombination av dialog och konsert, där en artist i ett renskalat format spelar låtar och i ett samtal berättar om livet och musiken.

